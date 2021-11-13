 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans faces Memphis on 6-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-12, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -2

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Memphis looking to stop its six-game home losing streak.

The Pelicans are 0-1 against the rest of their division. New Orleans gives up 112.5 points and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 0-0 against Southwest Division teams. Memphis allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 114.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 13.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Ja Morant is scoring 26.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 102.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Killian Tillie: out (back).

