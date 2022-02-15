How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Memphis puts road win streak on the line against New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (40-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Grizzlies face New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 14-18 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.2 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.5 boards.

The Grizzlies are 5-4 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Memphis ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 112-101 on Nov. 14, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring 21 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Morant is averaging 26.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 52.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Xavier Tillman: out (thigh), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).