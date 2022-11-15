 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 15, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In New Orleans, Memphis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.3 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 10.1 boards.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the league scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Steven Adams is averaging 6.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.