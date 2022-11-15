How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 15, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In New Orleans, Memphis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It's also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.3 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 10.1 boards.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the league scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Steven Adams is averaging 6.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle).