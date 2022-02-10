How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans play the Heat on 4-game win streak

Miami Heat (35-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into a matchup against Miami as winners of four consecutive games.

The Pelicans have gone 12-13 in home games. New Orleans is 13-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Heat are 17-14 on the road. Miami ranks ninth in the league with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 113-98 in the last meeting on Nov. 18. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 31 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tyler Herro is shooting 42.8% and averaging 20.1 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee).