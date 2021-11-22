How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Timberwolves play the Pelicans, look for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-15, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 3-7 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.8.

The Timberwolves are 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota scores 106.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 107-98 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 52.1% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 98.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (foot).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (back).