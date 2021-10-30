 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans hosts New York, aims to stop home skid

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (4-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pelicans -5.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win against New York.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 26 assists per game on 42.5 made field goals last season.

New York went 41-30 overall with a 16-20 record on the road last season. The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: out (left ankle).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

