How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans take on the Thunder on 7-game skid

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup against Oklahoma City after losing seven in a row.

New Orleans went 18-24 in Western Conference play and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 115.6 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

Thunder: None listed.