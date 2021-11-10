 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans take on the Thunder on 7-game skid

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup against Oklahoma City after losing seven in a row.

New Orleans went 18-24 in Western Conference play and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 115.6 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

Thunder: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.