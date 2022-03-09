How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Orlando heads to New Orleans for non-conference matchup

Orlando Magic (16-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-38, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans have gone 15-17 at home. New Orleans averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 14-16 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Magic have gone 9-27 away from home. Orlando is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 110-104 on Dec. 24, with Ingram scoring 31 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 27.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Anthony is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and 12 rebounds over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).