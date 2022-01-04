How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Phoenix visits New Orleans for conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -7

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Phoenix in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Pelicans are 8-15 against conference opponents. New Orleans is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 18-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup on Nov. 3. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Cameron Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).