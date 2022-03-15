How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Booker, Phoenix set for matchup against New Orleans

Phoenix Suns (54-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (28-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is 10th in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Pelicans are 19-22 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 5.5.

The Suns are 31-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference allowing just 106.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 26 the Pelicans won 117-102 led by 32 points from CJ McCollum, while Booker scored 30 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 27.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 120.0 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).