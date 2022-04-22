How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game 3 Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In New Orleans, Phoenix, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans, Phoenix tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -1; over/under is 216.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 125-114 in the last meeting. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 37 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points.

The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference games. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Devonte’ Graham averaging 4.2.

The Suns are 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 54.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Booker is shooting 46.6% and averaging 26.8 points for the Suns. Landry Shamet is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).