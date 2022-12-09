Where to Watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on December 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Phoenix looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the league with 45.3 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.1.

The Suns are 13-5 against conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 124-111 on Oct. 29. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker is scoring 27.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).