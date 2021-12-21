How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on conference foe New Orleans

Portland Trail Blazers (13-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Pelicans are 7-13 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.7 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Pelicans with 11.9 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 7-14 in Western Conference play. Portland gives up 111.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Lillard is shooting 39.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung).