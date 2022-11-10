 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 10, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -6.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 110.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Portland finished 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Garrett Temple: out (personal), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (adductor), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist), Jerami Grant: day to day (ankle).

