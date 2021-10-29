How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans to host the Kings on Friday

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (2-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans finished 18-24 in Western Conference games and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 54.4 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 14.1 on fast breaks.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (quad), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.