How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Fox, Kings to visit Ingram, Pelicans

Sacramento Kings (23-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans are 16-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 15-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 16-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 112-99 on Nov. 4. Harrison Barnes scored 23 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Fox is scoring 22.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).