How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Ingram, Pelicans to host Murray and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (21-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-33, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -4.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Pelicans have gone 14-17 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are 3-6 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio has an 11-24 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 112-97 in the last matchup on Dec. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Murray is scoring 19.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 19 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 106.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: None listed.