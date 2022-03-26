How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

In New Orleans and San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: San Antonio visits New Orleans for conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (29-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-42, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs visit Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Pelicans are 20-23 in conference matchups. New Orleans is 18-30 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are 19-24 in Western Conference play. San Antonio has a 13-29 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 124-91 in the last meeting on March 19. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 20 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 assists. McCollum is averaging 25.8 points and 7.6 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 117.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring).

Spurs: Romeo Langford: day to day (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (back), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).