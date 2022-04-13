How to Watch 2022 West Play-In Game: San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New Orleans, San Antonio, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans and San Antonio square off in play-in game

San Antonio Spurs (34-48, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -5; over/under is 229

PLAY-IN GAME: The Pelicans and Spurs square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Pelicans are 6-10 against division opponents. New Orleans is 23-21 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Spurs are 6-10 against the rest of the division. San Antonio is ninth in the NBA scoring 13.6 fast break points per game. Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists. CJ McCollum is shooting 46.9% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Murray is averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (leg), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (back), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).