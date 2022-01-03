How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Utah puts road win streak on the line against New Orleans

Utah Jazz (26-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its eight-game road win streak intact when the Jazz take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 8-14 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 4.9.

The Jazz are 16-4 in Western Conference play. Utah leads the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 127-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 48.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (achilles), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Eric Paschall: out (personal), Hassan Whiteside: out (concussion).