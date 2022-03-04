How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Mitchell and the Jazz face the Pelicans

Utah Jazz (39-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup against New Orleans. He currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Pelicans are 17-20 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 13-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 25-12 in conference matchups. Utah leads the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from deep. Royce O’Neale paces the Jazz shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 115-104 in the last meeting on Jan. 4. Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points, and Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Mitchell is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Jazz: Jared Butler: out (ankle).