New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Pelicans and Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Utah visits New Orleans after overtime win against Minnesota

Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz’s 132-126 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 17.2 assists per game on 35.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (elbow).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

