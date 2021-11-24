How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans takes on Washington in non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-16, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans in non-conference action.

The Pelicans are 2-7 in home games. New Orleans is fourth in the league with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Valanciunas averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Wizards are 4-4 on the road. Washington averages 105.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting on Nov. 16. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 98.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 101.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: out (foot).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).