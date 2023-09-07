How to Watch New Orleans Saints Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Geaux Saints! The 2023 New Orleans Saints season begins Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, and the season will continue on ESPN, Fox, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video in 2023. The Saints have a new quarterback, but a weaker-than-average NFC South could give it a road back to the playoffs in 2023. You can watch the Saints every week with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints Season

About the 2023 New Orleans Saints Season

Derek Carr is now a member of the New Orleans Saints, after playing every other season of his career for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints are looking forward to having running back Alvin Kamara back from his three-game suspension stemming from his role in a fight in 2022, but wide receiver Michael Thomas looks healthy. The quarterback situation for every other NFC South team looks worse than the Saints on paper, but it remains to be seen if the team can capitalize to capture a division title.

Flexible scheduling rules take effect this NFL season after Week 5 Check out the 2023 New Orleans Saints TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans CBS Sept. 17 2 8:15 p.m. @ Carolina Panthers (“MNF”) ESPN Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. @ Green Bay Packers FOX Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. @ New England Patriots CBS Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans FOX Oct. 19 7 8:15 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (“TNF”) Prime Video Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts FOX Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears CBS Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Minnesota Vikings FOX Nov. 19 11 BYE Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons FOX Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions FOX Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers FOX Dec. 17 15 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants FOX Dec. 21 16 8:15 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams (“TNF”) Prime Video Jan. 31 17 1 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOX Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, all channels needed to stream Saints games in 2023 are available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on ESPN+?

Sadly, no. Although the Saints do play one “Monday Night Football” contest in 2023, it won’t be on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, New Orleans-area fans can stream Saints games on Hulu + Live TV all season long.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Paramount+?

If the Saints are on CBS in your market, you’ll be able to stream them on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Peacock?

No, the Saints are not currently scheduled to appear on “Sunday Night Football,” so none of the team’s games will appear on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Prime Video?

Yes, the Saints will appear on “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video two times this year. The first game is in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the second comes in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Sling TV?

New Orleans-area fans don’t get local channels with Sling TV, but any Saints games airing on ESPN will be available with the service.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Saints or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 New Orleans Saints on YouTube TV?

Yes, you’ll be able to stream the New Orleans Saints locally with a YouTube TV subscription.

