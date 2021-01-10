How to Stream NFC Wild Card: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Live on Your TV For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints face the Chicago Bears from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing CBS, Nickelodeon, and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

The Saints will rely once again on their 41-year-old veteran QB Drew Brees, who is the heart and soul of the franchise. However, it’s been 11 seasons since he’s brought New Orleans their only pro sports title. After a COVID scare, it appears that RB Alvin Kamara will suit up for the Saints.

For the Bears, QB Mitch Trubisky will be making his second playoff appearance, in what was a difficult season for him. With him under center, the team went 6-3 including three out of the last four to clinch the playoffs. He does have a solid target in star receiver Allen Robinson who had the second best season of his career with 1,2500 receiving yards.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon, and will also be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Nickelodeon’s telecast will feature “Nick-themed elements” like slime, SpongeBob, and with Nick star Lex Lumpkin serving as a reporter.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options