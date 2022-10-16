How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6 Game Live Online on October 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Saints face the Cincinnati Bengals from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on fuboTV?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. It is available in both their Essential and Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can You Stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL+?

If the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. You would be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

All Live TV Streaming Services

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Game Preview: Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.

“I hope he doesn’t smoke a cigar Sunday,” said New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, whose team hosts Cincinnati for a Week 6 clash that has been marked on Louisiana football fans’ calendars since the NFL schedule came out.

Jordan, who was drafted by the Saints in 2011 and made New Orleans his family’s year-round home, was in the dome on Jan. 13, 2020, when Burrow and Chase helped unbeaten LSU cap off the greatest season in the history of a program that dates back to 1893.

“Of course I was there and saw it,” Jordan said. “That has nothing to do with what we have to face Sunday.”

Burrow, who also won the 2019 Heisman Trophy at LSU, won’t deny his sentimental attachment to the stadium and state where he’ll play this weekend wearing Tiger stripes of a different color. But he doesn’t expect that to distract him from the task at hand.

“It’s a place where a lot of good memories were made. But it’s a business trip and we’re going in there to win a game,” Burrow said. “I’m excited to go back to see all the fans that supported me, but they’re not going to be cheering for me this time.”

The Bengals (2-3) and the Saints (2-3) both are trying to build some positive momentum after stumbling out of the gate.

“We’re finding our stride, slowly but surely,” said Burrow, whose team is coming off a narrow loss at Baltimore. “We’re learning a lot of lessons from each game.”

The Saints are starting to feel the same way.

During a recent three-game skid, the Saints’ offense was stagnant for two-and-a-half games. But New Orleans seemed to find a rhythm in the second half of their Week 4 game against Minnesota, when they scored 17 points and narrowly missed a 61-yard field goal attempt to tie it at the end of a 28-25 loss.

The offense continued to roll in Week 5 in a 39-32 victory over Seattle, boosted by big games from Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, as well as steady play at quarterback by Andy Dalton, who has started twice since Jameis Winston went out with back and ankle injuries.

“We’ve been playing in a nice little rhythm,” Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. said. “But it’s a long season and we’ve got to continue to do that.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Three former starting Saints defensive players are now with Cincinnati. Safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were Saints draft choices. Cornerback Eli Apple played for New Orleans in 2018 and 2019.

“We love all those guys, miss those guys,” Kamara said, but added: “They’re the enemy right now.”

Bell, who was adept at creating turnovers with New Orleans, has three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Bengals this season. The Saints’ 13 lost turnovers are worst in the NFL.

“I know he’s preaching that over there,” Kamara said of Bell. “He’s going to try to turn the ball over. He’s going to try to make splash play. He’s going to try to hit somebody — whatever he can do to affect the game.”

Meanwhile, Saints linebacker Pete Werner was Burrow’s teammate at Ohio State before the QB transferred to LSU.

“I was just thankful to be with him for his start at Ohio State,” Werner said. “Once he left, I knew he was going to have great success.”

DROPPING CLOSE ONES

All three of the Bengals’ losses have been decided by field goals on the last play of the game.

Last Sunday against Baltimore, Cincinnati had a 17-16 lead with 1:58 left in the game, but Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ended up winning it 19-17 with a 43-yard boot as time expired.

Going back to Week 2 against the Cowboys, the Bengals battled back from a 17-3 deficit to tie the game with 3:45 left. Brett Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired won it 20-17 for Dallas.

In Week 1, Cincinnati trailed Pittsburgh 17-3 in the second quarter, tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation. But typically reliable kicker Evan McPherson missed the point-after to force overtime. Chris Boswell’s kick as OT expired won it for Pittsburgh.

“We just have to keep taking our shots,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “And these things have a way of balancing out, and we are going to get some of these wins in these situations.”

OUT OF THE MUD

The Bengals showed signs in the second half of Sunday’s game of finally getting their running game going.

An overhauled offensive line was supposed to improve the ground game, but through the first four games, Joe Mixon averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Last Sunday, he averaged 5.6 yards per carry, much of it after contact.

“We started finding a rhythm there with the run and pass really at the end of the second quarter and all the way through the rest of the game,” Taylor said. “It was just too little, too late.”

PASSING QUESTIONS

With Winston on the mend but not yet practicing fully, Dalton is expected to make his third straight start. If Dalton plays well again, it could make for a tougher decision when Winston is ready to return.

But Dalton likely will have to make do once again without top receiver Michael Thomas (foot) and veteran receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), who also missed last week’s game and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. The Saints are hoping rookie Chris Olave, who leads the team in catches (25) and yards receiving (398), will be able to return from a concussion after he was limited in practice Thursday.