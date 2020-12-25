How to Watch NFL on Christmas For Free: Stream Saints vs. Vikings Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

While the game isn’t technically on a Thursday, the game will be broadcast by the normal TNF crew.

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.