How to Watch New Year’s Eve 2023 Countdowns and Ball Drop Live For Free Without Cable

Out with the old, in with the new! To give 2022 the sendoff it deserves, ABC, NBC and CBS are all hosting their traditional yearly celebrations live from across the U.S. Celebrities like Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Jason Aldean and more will host shows on the networks to ring in 2023 in style! Check below to see which stars will be out on which channels, and watch all the festivities with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch New Year’s Eve Celebrations

New Year’s Eve 20223 Shows

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023

ABC will host its annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, live from Times Square in New York. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year. The show will feature performances from musical guests including BTS’s j-hope, New Edition, Duran Duran, and more.

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET/PT

TV: ABC

How to Watch CNN New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take the stage in Times Square for the sixth year.The show will include many guest stars throughout the night, including performances from 8-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Usher from his Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Kevin Hart joins live from Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas for an interview and special toast, Ellie Goulding performs new music from her upcoming album “Higher Than Heaven”, the legendary Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and many more. Actress Jean Smart, comedienne Cheri Oteri will be in-person with Anderson and Andy and global popstar Ava Max will perform live in Times Square.

Don’t miss out on Cooper and Cohen’s countdown, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CNN. You can stream the special on the CNNGo app with your TV Everywhere Credentials)

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET/PT

TV: CNN

How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

NBC will ring in the new year with the second iteration of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus, who will be joined by co-host and global superstar Dolly Parton.

The star-studded event, to be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator and EP Lorne Michaels, will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances. The musical guests set to appear alongside Cyrus are Latto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd, and Sia. SNL’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also appear, in addition to the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

When: Starting December 31st at 10:30pm ET/PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

How to Watch New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS is welcoming 2023 country-style, with a full stable of country music stars set to perform at “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash.” The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time.

Jimmie Allen and Elle King and “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith will host, and Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War and Treaty are all set to bring their music to audiences across the country!

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET

TV: CBS

