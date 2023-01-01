How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Week 17 Game Live Online on January 1, 2023: TV & Streaming

On Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Giants face the Indianapolis Colts from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

The New York Giants have the opportunity to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when they face off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Giants, with a record of 8-6-1, are currently leading the NFC East division, but their position is precarious. A win against the Colts (4-10-1) would secure a playoff berth for the Giants, but a loss could be devastating as they would need multiple combinations of losses by other teams to make it to the postseason in the final week of the season.

The Giants will look to running back Saquon Barkley, who has gained just shy of 100 yards rushing in the past two games and scored two touchdowns. The Colts have lost their past five games and are 1-8 in their past nine. They will have to rely on wide receiver Michael Pittman, who needs 146 yards to become the fourth player in franchise history with 1,000 yards receiving in consecutive seasons.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Game Preview: Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren’t treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine.

With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL’s weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

That’s not Brian Daboll’s style with the team’s first playoff berth since 2016 within reach. The first-year Giants coach is taking nothing for granted, not even the Colts (4-10-1).

“The last six games, they’ve been up at the end of the third quarter,” Daboll said. “They’re only down by two to Dallas, 21-19. That’s the NFL; every team’s good.”

The truth is the Giants haven’t been world-beaters, either. They are 1-4-1 in their last six games, with the win a crucial one over Washington on Dec. 18. They played well in a last-second 27-24 loss to Minnesota last weekend.

“We are all aware what’s at stake and what we can accomplish but you can’t get lost in that,” running back Saquon Barkley said. “You have to keep focused on the main thing. I know the record doesn’t say it but they are playing well.”

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is looking for wins and complete performances in the final two games. Even with his team on a five-game skid, said the Colts’ defense has been making strides.

Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly said spoiling the Giants’ playoff chances doesn’t serve as motivation.

“I think every single guy knows the situation that we’re in,” he said. “You have two games left and you’re not guaranteed anything in this league. This team has two games together left. After that, it will never look the same. We’ll go out there and give it our best.”

IF NOT A WIN

If the Giants lose or tie, they still have ways to secure a playoff spot this weekend. They could get there under various scenarios with help from some if not all of the other NFC wild-card contenders: Seattle, Washington, Detroit and Green Bay.

STILL THE ONE

The Colts made their third quarterback change of the season because they thought Nick Foles would make more plays down the field. Instead, he was intercepted three times and sacked a career-high seven times.

Foles finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards during Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and for the fourth time this season, Indy failed to score a touchdown in a game. Saturday has said he plans to stick with Foles as the starter.

UNWANTED

Just call the Giants receiving corps the group no one wanted. Darius Slayton (44 catches for 710 yards and 2 TDs) was a healthy inactive for the opener. Richie James (50 catches for 493 yards and three TDs) has been a kick returner most of the season. Isaiah Hodgins (29 catches for 309 yards and three TDs) was acquired on waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2.

The Giants went into the season with a receiver group that featured Kenny Golladay (benched), Sterling Shepard (injured), Kadarius Toney (traded) and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson (hurt).

CLOSED OUT

The Colts have struggled to close out games and have blown three fourth-quarter leads during their current losing streak, which includes the largest comeback in NFL history.

How bad has it been?

Indy has been outscored 62-0 in the final 15 minutes of the last three games and 90-9 in the fourth quarter since Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich in early November.

One problem has been third-down conversions. Indy was 0 for 10 on third down on Monday night.

LINE ROTATION

The Giants have decided to go with a rotation of Ben Bredeson and Nick Gates at left guard.

Gates, who missed almost all of last season with a broken leg, and Bredeson, who was on IR with a knee injury, both returned to the lineup recently. The coaching staff decided to have them split time to keep them fresh.