How to Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Giants face the New York Jets from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in the Snoopy Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on WNBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

In New York, the game is streaming on WNBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. The channel is also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The second-overall pick Zach Wilson is expected to make his Jets debut in the preseason opener, but only expected to stay in for a quarter.

Other local affiliates that you will be able to watch the game:

  • WNYT (NBC/13 - Albany)
  • WSTM (NBC/3 - Syracuse)
  • WFXV (FOX/33 - Utica)
  • WICZ (FOX/40 - Binghamton)
  • WETM (NBC/18 - Elmira)
  • WWTI (ABC/50 - Watertown NY)
  • WTIC (FOX/61 - Hartford)
Jets vs Giants Preseason Preview

