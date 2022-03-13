How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, MSG+, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Anaheim faces New York on 3-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-24-10, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (23-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -156, Ducks +132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim travels to New York looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Islanders have gone 13-12-4 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 29.4 shots per game.

The Ducks are 11-13-6 in road games. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.5.

In their last meeting on Feb. 27, New York won 4-0. Casey Cizikas recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has 34 points. Anders Lee has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 29 goals and has 50 points. Cam Fowler has seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.