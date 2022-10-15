How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Ducks visit the Islanders after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games a season ago. The Islanders scored 46 power-play goals last season on 208 chances for a 22.1% success rate.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 on the road last season. The Ducks had a 21.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 219 chances.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (shoulder), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).