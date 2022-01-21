How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Phoenix, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts Arizona after shootout win

Arizona Coyotes (10-24-4, eighth in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (13-13-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Islanders knocked off Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout.

The Islanders are 6-6-3 on their home ice. New York averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 5-11-3 on the road. Arizona averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 20 total penalties.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, New York won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-seven in 28 games this season. Mathew Barzal has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 30 points. Phil Kessel has 12 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).