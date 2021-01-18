How to Stream New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins (1/18/2021): Time, TV Channel, Streaming, Supported Devices
On Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, MSG+, and NBC Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins
- When: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
- TV: NESN, MSG+, and NBC Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In this MLK Day matchup, the game will air nationally on NBCSN. However, in the New York market, you can catch the game on MSG+, while in Boston on NESN. Both stations are available in their local markets with a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MSG+
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•