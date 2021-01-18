 Skip to Content
How to Stream New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins (1/18/2021): Time, TV Channel, Streaming, Supported Devices

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, MSG+, and NBC Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins

In this MLK Day matchup, the game will air nationally on NBCSN. However, in the New York market, you can catch the game on MSG+, while in Boston on NESN. Both stations are available in their local markets with a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

