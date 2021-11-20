 Skip to Content
How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG2+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG2+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Flames visit the Islanders following shutout win

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders

Elmont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -131, Flames +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Calgary after the Flames shut out Buffalo 5-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 27 saves.

The Islanders are 0-0-0 on their home ice. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 30.2 shots per game.

The Flames are 7-2-2 in road games. Calgary averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-four in 13 games this season. Mathew Barzal has four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-13 in 17 games this season. Sean Monahan has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

