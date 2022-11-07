What is The Best Way to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 7, 2022? Comparing Streaming & TV Options

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames

In New York the game is airing on MSG Sportsnet.

Why We Chose DIRECTV over fuboTV for Islanders Games?

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream out-of-market NHL games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Flames take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

Calgary Flames (5-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (7-5-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a four-game losing streak, take on the New York Islanders.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 20-16-5 record in home games last season. The Islanders scored 46 power-play goals last season on 208 total chances (2.5 chances per game).

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 26-16-4 record in road games last season. The Flames had a 22.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 237 chances.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flames won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has scored five goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored four goals with three assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).