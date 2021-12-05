How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York plays Chicago on 5-game home skid

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (8-13-2, seventh in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (5-10-4, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -158, Blackhawks +132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Chicago looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Islanders have gone 0-4-1 in home games. New York scores 1.9 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Brock Nelson leads them with nine total goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-8-1 on the road. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Seth Jones leads them with 18 total assists.

New York took down Chicago 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19. Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson leads the Islanders with 11 points, scoring nine goals and adding two assists. Mathew Barzal has four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-one in 22 games this season. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 0-8-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 1.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: None listed.