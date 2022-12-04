 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+ and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago+----
MSG Sportsnet≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ and MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Islanders following Domi's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-10-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -289, Blackhawks +235; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the New York Islanders after Max Domi’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win.

New York has an 8-4-0 record at home and a 15-10-0 record overall. The Islanders have a +13 scoring differential, with 79 total goals scored and 66 given up.

Chicago has a 3-5-2 record in road games and a 7-12-4 record overall. The Blackhawks serve 11.5 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has four goals and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. Domi has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (hip), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

