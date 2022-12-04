How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+ and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Islanders following Domi's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-10-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -289, Blackhawks +235; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the New York Islanders after Max Domi’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win.

New York has an 8-4-0 record at home and a 15-10-0 record overall. The Islanders have a +13 scoring differential, with 79 total goals scored and 66 given up.

Chicago has a 3-5-2 record in road games and a 7-12-4 record overall. The Blackhawks serve 11.5 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has four goals and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. Domi has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (hip), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).