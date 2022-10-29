How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Denver, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders host the Avalanche following Nelson's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (4-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -131, Islanders +111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Colorado Avalanche after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 20-16-5 record at home last season. The Islanders had a -1 goal differential last season, scoring 230 goals while giving up 231.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 33-15-3 record on the road last season. The Avalanche committed 309 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).