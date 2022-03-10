How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+. It's also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Columbus takes on New York, looks to break 3-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (21-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to stop its three-game slide when the Blue Jackets take on New York.

The Islanders are 11-12-3 in conference matchups. New York averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Scott Mayfield leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 8-10-0 against division opponents. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

Columbus took down New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 assists and has 37 points this season. Noah Dobson has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Boone Jenner has 44 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.