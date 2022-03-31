How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Columbus faces New York on 4-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-30-5, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (29-27-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus is looking to break its four-game slide with a victory against New York.

The Islanders are 8-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 8-14-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 48 total points for the Islanders, 32 goals and 16 assists. Anders Lee has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Patrik Laine has 51 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).