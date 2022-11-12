How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Blue Jackets visit the Islanders after Jenner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (9-5-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Islanders after Boone Jenner’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win.

New York is 9-5-0 overall with a 3-1-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a 9-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 4-9-0 overall and 2-3-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a -22 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 57 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has eight goals and six assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Jenner has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: day to day (upper-body), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: day to day (upper-body), Kent Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).