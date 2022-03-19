How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Dallas, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Stars visit the Islanders after Klingberg's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (33-23-3, fifth in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (25-24-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the New York Islanders after John Klingberg scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Canadiens.

The Islanders have gone 14-12-4 in home games. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.5 shots per game.

The Stars are 13-15-2 in road games. Dallas serves 7.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team averaging 1.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 24 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 36 points. Anders Lee has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 goals and has 55 points. Benn has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).