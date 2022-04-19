How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Miami, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Florida plays New York, aims for 5th straight road win

Florida Panthers (54-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (35-31-9, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits New York trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Islanders are 22-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Panthers are 33-7-3 against conference opponents. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 99 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Florida won 6-1. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-21 in 71 games this season. Kyle Palmieri has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 108 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 78 assists for the Panthers. Gustav Forsling has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging 5.3 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).