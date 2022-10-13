How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Miami, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders host the Panthers to begin 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders open the season at home against the Florida Panthers.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games last season. The Islanders averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 26-14-6 record in road games last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (shoulder).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles).