How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings

In New York, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of those markets, you can stream Islanders and Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Los Angeles visits New York for non-conference showdown

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6, third in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (15-14-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup.

The Islanders are 8-7-3 at home. New York averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Kings are 8-6-4 on the road. Los Angeles ranks 30th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 26 points, scoring eight goals and adding 18 assists. Josh Bailey has 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 24 total assists and has 37 points. Phillip Danault has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Kings: None listed.