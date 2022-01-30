How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, MSG+, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Kaprizov and the Wild visit the Islanders

Minnesota Wild (26-10-3, fourth in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (15-15-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +114, Wild -135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 assists.

The Islanders are 8-8-3 on their home ice. New York averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Wild are 12-7-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 18.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Minnesota won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 13 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 20 points. Mathew Barzal has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Kaprizov has 50 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has 13 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Wild: Jon Merrill: out (health and safety protocols), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body), Nico Sturm: out (health and safety protocols).