How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Montreal visits New York after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (18-20-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the New York Islanders after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

The Islanders are 11-12-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.9 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 4-20-2 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with nine total goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 4, New York won 6-2. Brock Nelson recorded a team-high 4 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 25 points. Noah Dobson has five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesse Ylonen leads the Canadiens with a plus-two in seven games this season. Mike Hoffman has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: out (health protocols).

Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).