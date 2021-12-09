How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Nashville, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts Nashville after Lee's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (14-10-1, third in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (6-10-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -127, Predators +106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit New York after Anders Lee scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-3 victory over the Senators.

The Islanders are 0-4-2 on their home ice. New York serves 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Scott Mayfield leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Predators are 6-5-1 in road games. Nashville is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Nashville won 3-2. Tanner Jeannot scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 points, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Granlund leads the Predators with 21 total assists and has 26 points. Filip Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, five penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body).

Predators: Matt Benning: day to day (upper body), Juuse Saros: day to day (health protocols), Mattias Ekholm: day to day (health protocols).