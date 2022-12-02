 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators

In New York, Nashville, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of New York and Nashville, you can also stream New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 33 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Predators visit the Islanders after Johansen's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (11-9-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-9-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -154, Predators +131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the New York Islanders after Ryan Johansen’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Predators’ 4-3 overtime win.

New York has an 8-3-0 record in home games and a 15-9-0 record overall. The Islanders are ninth in league play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville has an 11-9-2 record overall and a 4-6-0 record on the road. The Predators are 8-3-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 5-4 in the previous matchup. Johansen led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Johansen has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Bailey: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

